Fewer SMEs fearing collapse due to Covid-19 impact

Numbers fearful of going out of business within a month has halved since September
Fewer SMEs fearing collapse due to Covid-19 impact

ISME chief Neil McDonnell said levels of optimism have risen.

Wed, 02 Dec, 2020 - 17:48
Geoff Percival

The number of small and medium-sized companies fearful of going out of business within a month, due to Covid pressures, has halved since September.

According to an Isme survey, as of the end of November, 2.5% of SMEs were either sure of going out of business or not confident of surviving more than a month.

That figure is down from just under 5% when Isme last surveyed SMEs in September.

The survey also showed that the number of businesses who think they will cease trading, over whatever timeframe, due to Covid-19, has dropped from 5% in April to less than 1% now.

Furthermore, the number of firms who believe they can keep trading for more than nine months has increased from 20% in April to 58% as of the end of last month.

“The proximity of the end of the level 5 lockdown, as well as the increasingly positive news on vaccine approvals, have no doubt raised levels of optimism,” said Isme CEO Neil McDonnell.

The positivity of the Isme survey was backed up by upbeat jobs news. US technology and clinical research company Iqvia — which is involved in support services around Covid-19 vaccine commercialisation — has announced 170 more jobs for its Irish operations.

Also, US doughnut brand Krispy Kreme has signed up as a major tenant of the planned Central Plaza retail and office development due to fill the Central Bank’s old headquarters on Dublin’s Dame St.

Read More

Over 5% of Irish SMEs could go bust in a month due to Covid-19 and Brexit strains

More in this section

Nearly 57,000 retail workers on PUP as shops reopen Nearly 57,000 retail workers on PUP as shops reopen
Analysis: UK retail reels as collapse of Arcadia and Debenhams risk 25,000 jobs  Analysis: UK retail reels as collapse of Arcadia and Debenhams risk 25,000 jobs 
Tourism chiefs: 'Too many mixed messages' around Ireland's safety as a travel destination Tourism chiefs: 'Too many mixed messages' around Ireland's safety as a travel destination
Munster airports preparing for a bleak Christmas

Munster airports preparing for a bleak Christmas

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices