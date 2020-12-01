Analysis: UK retail reels as collapse of Arcadia and Debenhams risk 25,000 jobs 

The UK retail industry suffered one of the harshest blows yet after two of the country’s best-known retailers collapsed, putting 25,000 jobs at risk in less than 24 hours.

Debenhams said it’s preparing to close its doors for good after failing to find a buyer. Late on Monday, Philip Green’s Arcadia, which owns brands including Topshop and Dorothy Perkins, began insolvency proceedings.

Both retailers have anchored shopping malls and main streets across Britain for decades and operate about 600 stores combined. UK retailers have suffered a double whammy: The pandemic hit as many were struggling to adjust to online competition. The industry is set to lose 235,000 retail jobs this year, according to the Centre for Retail Research.

The failure of Arcadia and Debenhams is “truly devastating” in a country where main streets are being increasingly hollowed out, said Richard Lim, chief executive officer of Retail Economics, a consultancy.

We cannot overstate the significance of the collapse given the vast property portfolio, number of jobs impacted and the reverberations felt across the industry.”

The UK government stands ready to support employees of both retailers, chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak said in the House of Commons.

In March 2019, we asked UK clothing shoppers to choose one word/phrase to describe selected retailers' clothing offers. 'Overpriced' and 'ordinary' were in the top three words for both Topshop and Debenhams.... pic.twitter.com/Y6hUaHGFPi — Chloe Collins (@chloe_gdretail) December 1, 2020

Debenhams, a 232-year-old department-store chain, has been struggling for years as consumers shifted to online shopping and store visits declined. In April, the company filed to continue operating under administration while seeking a buyer. It had already shut in Ireland.

The chain decided to wind up the business after talks to sell the business to JD Sports Fashion failed. Arcadia is the biggest concession partner of Debenhams, and after that retailer failed, the sportswear retailer said the purchase was no longer appealing.

Read More Debenhams’ future in doubt as JD Sports pulls out of rescue talks

Debenhams said it had no choice but to start winding down the business, given the prolonged effects of the pandemic. It’s still open for offers for all or pa=9rts of the company.

The decision is a blow to Debenhams’ lenders, a consortium of financial investors including Silver Point Capital and GoldenTree Asset Management, who took control of the chain last year as it struggled under a huge debt load. At the time, the company rejected rescue offers from retail tycoon Mike Ashley, the founder of Frasers Group.

Mr Ashley may now return once again as a suitor as Debenhams is liquidated. He acquired rival retailer House of Fraser out of administration in 2018. The tycoon has also expressed interest in buying Arcadia.

In the UK, Arcadia has appointed Deloitte to run the administration and the consultancy now has eight weeks to draw up initial proposals for the business, which could include a sale of all or part of the group. No job losses have been announced yet but they are likely to start mounting in the coming weeks as unprofitable stores are closed by the administrator.

The business employs 13,000 people across 466 stores, of which 444 are in the UK.

This is awful news for thousands of Arcadia employees just before Christmas.



Philip Green should do the right thing and fill the Arcadia pension deficit. https://t.co/PpTMMGckom — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 30, 2020

Arcadia’s performance suffered from the nimbler growth of online rivals, and a heavy cost burden, bogged down by expensive store rents and property taxes.

Creditors to Arcadia will now be lining up to get repaid from asset sales if no buyer or new financing emerges.

Another liability is Arcadia’s pension plans, which the company agreed to provide security for last year to the value of £210m (€234m).

Meanwhile, British tile retailer Topps Tiles said it swung to an annual loss and predicted more pain ahead for its commercial business, as it struggles with coronavirus disruptions to the construction industry.

And in the US, the holiday shopping season still looks like it’ll be one for the record books. Adobe Analytics, a tracker of digital sales, says every Cyber Week day from Thanksgiving on broke records for online spending.

Customer Growth Partners’ President Craig Johnson, who’d been forecasting 5.8% growth this holiday season to a record $749bn, now says spending in the final two months of the year may actually rise by nearly 7%.

• Bloomberg. Additional reporting Reuters and the Irish Examiner

Read More Thousands of Arcadia Group staff face uncertainty after administrators called in



