Tourism chiefs: 'Too many mixed messages' around Ireland's safety as a travel destination

Tourism chiefs have urged the Government to “change the narrative” around Ireland’s safety as a travel destination in order to give the industry some hope of generating any meaningful income in 2021.

Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC) chief executive Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said there are too many “mixed messages” at the moment. The Government is still advising against in-bound air travel while the country has a positive rating on the EU traffic light system and testing is in place in the main airports.

Mr O’Mara Walsh said in the new year, at the latest, the Government must “change the narrative” and promote Ireland as being open and welcoming to in-bound travel.

He said Ireland’s tourism economy is 75% reliant on international visitors and that the domestic market is not big or strong enough to support the overall industry.

Getting air access going again, in a safe manner, must be the Government’s number one economic priority, he said.

Research from Tourism Ireland suggests that international consumers are still positively disposed to Ireland as a holiday destination.

While the first few months of 2021 are set to be quiet, getting international visitors here by the second and third quarters will be vital, Mr O'Mara Walsh said, adding that if this is to happen, they need to be encouraged to start booking now.

“Tourism and hospitality businesses are in pure survival mode at the moment and government support must be maximised to help the sector,” he said.

To that end, ITIC wants the Government to extend the commercial rates waiver into next summer. It is due to end this month.

It also wants the tourism Vat rate cut to be extended for at least three years, instead of ending it next year.

“Ireland’s tourism Vat rate, at 9%, puts us on a comparative footing with the rest of Europe and it is vital that we stay competitive otherwise tourism’s return to health will be even more precarious,”. Mr O'Mara Walsh said.

Tourism Ireland said while still positive, Ireland’s strong standing in the minds of overseas visitors deteriorated slightly in November.

“Recovery will depend on many factors, not least the mindset of the overseas consumer and how this is evolving,” said Tourism Ireland chief Niall Gibbons.