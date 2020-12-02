UCC report shows Ireland losing out on 3,600 potential jobs

Ireland is missing out of €1.5bn in potential investment by not supporting anaerobic digestion as a renewable energy source alongside wind and solar, a new report from UCC has found.

The technology converts waste products from food, agriculture, wastewater treatment, and other sources into biomethane, a fuel source that can form an element in Ireland’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

However, a report launched by Cork Chamber and the Centre for Cooperative Studies at UCC highlights a significant deficit in policy and fiscal support for anaerobic digestion.

It also found that the industry could generate 3,600 new permanent jobs, in many cases in rural environments.

The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) has provided support for wind farms and new solar farms but no award has been made to anaerobic digestion.

Thomas Mc Hugh, Director of Public Affairs at Cork Chamber said the technology is the very embodiment of a circular economy solution, taking waste products with little or no value and creating a market, economy and valuable energy resource in doing so. "However, at present, the sector draws little confidence from the Irish policy system," he said.

"It is long established that mobilising anaerobic digestion could generate €1.5 billion in direct investment and 3,600 new permanent jobs, in many cases in rural environments. It can also significantly boost the country’s green credentials and enhance our attractiveness to foreign direct investment.”

Ashley Amato, report author said: “Anaerobic Digestion creates a stable revenue stream for anyone supplying feedstock. For agriculture, there is untapped revenue stability and carbon offsetting there for the taking, with the appropriate market supports.”

Dr Carol Power, Centre for Cooperative Studies said: “We have exemplary use of the cooperative model in Ireland which lends itself so well to the provision of feedstock for large and small scale anaerobic digestion, yet the sector is nowhere near a full activation.”

Mr Mc Hugh said it was clear that a blend of technologies was needed in order to 'decarbonise' Ireland. "With anaerobic digestion we can make a deep impact on the sustainability of the energy that we consume, utilising the resources that currently exist in agriculture, wastewater treatment and food systems into energy. It is time for Government to step up, continue to deepen the RESS and give a clear signal and certainty to this untapped economic driver.”