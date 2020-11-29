Black Friday spend on Irish websites more than doubled, data shows

Spending on Irish websites for Black Friday has more than doubled.

New Revolut data shows it has increased by 135% year-on-year.

39% of all online spending by Irish users for the day went to Irish websites while 61% went to international retailers.

Revolut Ireland spokesperson, Michael Russell says even though global companies are dominating, more people are buying Irish.

"We still spend more internationally on Black Friday but that gap has closed dramatically," said Mr Russell.

"If you take last year for instance, for every €10 we were spending on Irish sites we were spending about €26 internationally.

"This year that number has fallen to about €16 so it's a real change and a good success for businesses."

He said the data shows a huge victory for the Green Friday initiative.

The brainchild of Cork-based small business owners Bronwyn Connolly and Meadhbh O’Leary Fitzpatrick of Paul Street-based Wild Design Collective, Green Friday was billed as an alternative to the mass consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

Local crafters, designers, hospitality, retail and other businesses came together in a celebration of the best of small industry in counties across the country.

More than 250 retailers in cities, towns and villages of Ireland signed up for the alternative to the Black Friday movement.

"I think Irish consumers really answered that call to shop locally, even online."