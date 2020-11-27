Irish exporters hail new Rosslare-Dunkirk ferry service as Brexit boost

A new ferry route between Rosslare and the French port of Dunkirk has been welcomed as a potentially crucial Brexit boost to Irish exporters in that it will enable hauliers to bypass the UK when connecting with mainland Europe.

Danish shipping and logistics firm DFDS has announced a six-day per week two-way crossing service between Rosslare Europort and Dunkirk beginning on January 2.

“Routing and customs formalities are two of the main issues that [our] members have concerns about and are planning for. In terms of routing, finding alternatives that are a viable alternative to the landbridge is key,” said Irish Exporters Association chief executive Simon McKeever.

Rosslare Europort general manager Glenn Carr said the new route is a huge development for Irish industry and the haulage sector.

“We have engaged with Irish hauliers and their representatives, to understand their needs – particularly in the context of Brexit – and worked with shipping operators and ports in Europe to identify strong offerings for the sector,” he said.

“The frequency we will now offer from Rosslare Europort will ensure a wide range of options to bypass the landbridge through Britain,” he said.

Huge delays at UK ports are likely from January 1 irrespective of a Brexit trade deal being in place.