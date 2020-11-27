Irish exporters hail new Rosslare-Dunkirk ferry service as Brexit boost

Irish exporters hail new Rosslare-Dunkirk ferry service as Brexit boost

Danish shipping and logistics firm DFDS has announced a six-day per week two-way crossing service between Rosslare Europort and Dunkirk beginning on January 2.
A new ferry route between Rosslare and the French port of Dunkirk has been welcomed as a potentially crucial Brexit boost to Irish exporters in that it will enable hauliers to bypass the UK when connecting with mainland Europe.

“Routing and customs formalities are two of the main issues that [our] members have concerns about and are planning for. In terms of routing, finding alternatives that are a viable alternative to the landbridge is key,” said Irish Exporters Association chief executive Simon McKeever.

Rosslare Europort general manager Glenn Carr said the new route is a huge development for Irish industry and the haulage sector.

“We have engaged with Irish hauliers and their representatives, to understand their needs – particularly in the context of Brexit – and worked with shipping operators and ports in Europe to identify strong offerings for the sector,” he said.

“The frequency we will now offer from Rosslare Europort will ensure a wide range of options to bypass the landbridge through Britain,” he said.

Huge delays at UK ports are likely from January 1 irrespective of a Brexit trade deal being in place.

