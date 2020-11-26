Shares in Covid-19 vaccine drug developers take different paths as investors bet on race

Photo issued by the University of Oxford of a vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. 

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 11:08
Eamon Quinn

The shares in the pharma groups that so far are leading the race to develop Covid-19 vaccines have taken different paths since announcing their results of Phase 3 trials in the last three weeks, as investors bet on the shots most likely to secure regulatory approval by year-end.     

The shares in Britain's AstraZeneca, which is developing a vaccine with Oxford University, have failed to spark despite announcing its results earlier this week to great acclaim in parts of the media.

Questions have emerged about the way AstraZeneca has presented its results. 

Its shares fell by around 0.5% on Thursday and are now trading at close to levels of early November.

The shares of other drug firms which reported promising results in the previous two weeks have fared mich better.

Shares in Moderna of the US, which last week announced hugely promising results from its Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate, have soared 75% over the same period.  

Shares in BioNTech -- the German company which is developing a vaccine with Pfizer of the US and which reported its promising results over two weeks ago from its advanced results -- rose 3% on Thursday and stand 20% higher from the start of the month. 

Pfizer shares have risen 6% over the same period.  

