Impact of Covid-19 inspires launch of new co-working network

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on how and where people work, and the demand for a more collaborative form of remote working, has led to the launch of a new network of co-working spaces in Munster.

The 'Happen' network, which is the first of its kind in Ireland, is facilitated by Innovate Limerick and Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) across the region, and will comprise of both public and private co-working spaces across Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and North Kerry.

The network will connect both new and existing hubs, with the aim of reducing the average commute time by facilitating remote working for those whose main office is based in other urban areas.

Co-working spaces within the Happen network currently include Engine Limerick, the Yard Workspace, Newcastle West, and HQ Tralee and Listowel with new hubs being added in Clare and Tipperary in the coming weeks.

Each hub within the network will provide modern co-work spaces for freelancers, start-ups and remote workers. To avail of a desk or office, members will need to book via a centralised online booking system.

CEO of Innovate Limerick and Head of LEO Limerick, Mike Cantwell said remote workers will now have access to a wide range of quality working spaces and will become part of a Happen business community which will be supported by the Digital Collaboration Centre at ENGINE, Film in Limerick’s Regional Manager, Happen Operations Manager, LEOs and other support agencies.

“This is the first professionally managed and branded network of its kind in the country and I am confident that it will add greatly to the enterprise development infrastructure of Limerick and the entire Midwest,” he said.

HQKerry’s co-owners, Tom O’Leary and Ken Tobin, welcomed the inclusion of HQ spaces in Listowel and Tralee in the network saying the partnership will enable collaboration with other hubs to bring more expertise and support to its members: "We will be using the strength of this network to develop relationships and leads with large employers to set up a base in the hubs in the Happen network, which will directly lead to creating more jobs in our hubs and in the region."

Leah Morgan, Happen operations manager with Innovate Limerick said "how and where we work is changing" and Happen’s goal is to facilitate the change.

"Our members realise that there is more to life than a long commute and living somewhere they don’t enjoy. Happen strives to help people create a better work-life balance, by providing high-quality co-working facilities in the Midwest."