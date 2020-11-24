Limerick firm’s global survey highlights impact of Covid-19 on future of work

A global survey of Business and HR Leaders conducted by Limerick firm Harmonics in association with OI Global Partners found that 69% of Irish respondents believe Covid-19 had a positive impact on productivity. Just under half (43%) of global respondents agreed.

However, 46% of respondents in Ireland, and the same number globally, perceive a negative impact on collaboration because of fewer informal interactions.

Unsurprisingly, the impact of remote working has led to 71% to anticipate a hybrid form of work in the future with some division to time spent between home and the workplace.

Commenting on the findings, Harmonics managing director John Fitzgerald said: “Hybrid working is here to stay so we need to continue to find ways to stay connected and to collaborate effectively in virtual environments.”

“The big question for employers now is how do we create greater teamwork, better conversations and well-being in a very scheduled online meeting led world of work?”

Mr Fitzgerald said “virtual workforce mobility” is another trend emerging as organisations can now hire someone from anywhere in the virtual world.

He believes this will lead to a scenario wherein we will see more people living in Japan working for a company in Dublin or living in Kerry working for a company headquartered in Berlin and so on.

Embracing change

The Future of Work research, which surveyed some 600 respondents from 16 countries, found that the top five skills most valued by organisations were; leadership agility, embracing change, collaboration, communicating clearly and critical thinking.

These were also the same top five skills reported in the 2019 survey, but leadership agility has jumped three places to become the most valued skill.

John Fitzgerald, Managing Director Harmonics said we need to continue to find ways to stay connected and to collaborate effectively in virtual environments.”

Mr Fitzgerald said he believes this is due to Covid-19 which has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and increased the need for “an agile mindset to embrace change and learn new ways of work.”

Interestingly, almost half (46%) of those surveyed globally said “adapting to change” is the biggest challenge facing their organisation. This was followed by managing remote workers (43%) and keeping employees engaged (42%).

In Ireland, “preparing for the unknown” was reported as the biggest challenge, likely influenced by the challenges faced by a no-deal Brexit and the continued fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting restrictions.