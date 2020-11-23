Banks warning Black Friday provides an opportunity for fraudsters

Irish banks are warning consumers of an increased risk of fraud ahead of the Black Friday weekend.

With the lockdown in place and non-essential retail businesses remaining closed, the amount of online purchases is expected to increase significantly over the coming days.

The banking industry group is warning consumers to be vigilant, saying many shoppers are opening themselves up to being defrauded by engaging in risky online shopping behaviour

Banking and Payments Federation Ireland said fraudulent debit and credit card payments amounted to more than €22m in losses last year through more than 250,000 transactions. They said more than 90% of the card fraud took place online or by phone rather than in-store.

While the figures show that fraud losses have fallen in recent years, gardaí have warned of a "huge increase" in the number of texting scams targeting bank customers this year. Customers from Bank of Ireland, AIB, and Permanent TSB have been targeted this year with the banks agreeing to reimburse hundreds of thousands of euro to defrauded customers.

Online bank Revolut, which has more than a million Irish customers, said the increase in online shopping represents an opportunity for fraudsters.

They are offering their customers free disposable virtual cards to help protect against online scams. The feature enables users to instantly create a virtual payment card which can be used once and is destroyed after each purchase and replaced with new card details.