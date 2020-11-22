Covid-19: Shoppers in Northern Ireland urged to follow regulations days before new lockdown

Shoppers have been urged to stay safe and follow the coronavirus regulations in the days before a tougher raft of restrictions come into force.

A strict circuit-break will see non-essential retail, the hospitality sector and close-contact services closed for two weeks.

The strict clampdown, which is close to the severity of March’s lockdown with the exception that schools will remain open, will come into effect next Friday.

Retail NI said it is expecting a surge of shoppers in the coming days.

“We would urge shoppers to stay safe and follow the Executive guidance,” Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said.

“We also want to ask shoppers to make a special effort this week to support independent retailers that are being forced to close for two weeks from Friday.”

Mr Roberts also urged the Stormont Executive to bring forward “immediate support” for businesses forced to close, and to produce a “survival” strategy to save jobs and small traders.

“Despite highlighting the need for tough measures to prevent the health service being overwhelmed, the Executive allowed several relaxations that were agreed last week to go ahead on Friday, with coffee shops and close-contact services such as hairdressers reopening,” he said.

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole earlier criticised the Department for the Economy and the Department of Finance for too much “dither and delay” in getting financial support to businesses.

“There’s a significant amount of financial resource sitting in the Executive coffers – around half a billion is there to be spent on exactly this,” he told the BBC.

“We’ve seen a lot of dither and delay in getting the schemes up and running… those are taking too long to get started and get the money out the door.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke urged Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon to make a statement to the Assembly around Belfast International Airport, after she last week announced support for the City of Derry Airport.

“The DfI minister must make a statement to the Assembly and explain what strategy she has in place to treat all airports fairly and help them through this pandemic,” he said.

On Sunday, the latest Department of Health figures indicated that a further 10 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Departmental figures also recorded a further 342 cases, bringing to 49,784 the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Hospitals remained busy with Covid-positive patients, with 425 inpatients recorded on Sunday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Meanwhile police arrested two people in Belfast city centre on Saturday at a demonstration.

Chief Inspector Christian Bradley said a number of fixed penalty notices were also issued.

“Police engaged with the protestors at City Hall today in an attempt to encourage them to comply with the Health Protection Regulations, however, unfortunately, they chose to breach the regulations,” he said.

“Officers, therefore, issued a number of fixed penalty notices and two people were arrested.

“We always work with organisers and protestors to facilitate lawful and peaceful protests, however these are not ordinary times.

“The Health Protection Regulations, particularly at this time with increased restrictions in place, are there to protect us all during this pandemic and it is everyone’s responsibility to adhere to them to protect our society.”