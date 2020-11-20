Chambers Ireland urge employers to support remote working and interpret Level 5 restrictions 'conservatively'

Chambers Ireland has called on employers across the country to interpret Level 5 restrictions "conservatively" and implement remote working where possible as the country gears up to exit the Level 5 lockdown.

The business network said "intensified compliance efforts" are needed to contain the virus and reduce the R number ahead of the mooted move to Level 3 in December, with remote working imperative to ensuring any "unnecessary congregation" is reduced.

"If staff can work from home, then that is the only place they should be working from," Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said in a statement today.

The call comes after Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan suggested the message to work from home where possible “hasn’t gotten through."

Dr Tony Holohan is concerned people who could work from home, are choosing not to. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

In a press briefing yesterday, Mr Holohan claimed that "many people who are in situations where they can work from home, are choosing not to do so."

Speaking today Chambers Ireland Chief Executive Ian Talbot said, employers must continue to do what they can to both encourage and support their employees to work remotely.

"In addition, we call on the wider community to work with us, reduce your movements and limit social contacts. The Christmas season is essential for local economies and for societal well-being. Without this opportunity to trade, many businesses will struggle to re-open at all, leaving our high streets and town centres all the poorer and jobs permanently lost."

A Government decision on what level the country will move to on December 1 is due to be finalised next week.

Read More Restaurants implore government to allow indoor dining in December

Chambers Ireland said it awaits this decision and would welcome early engagement and collaboration with Chambers across the country to suitably prepare businesses for resuming trading.

"However, we are concerned about the lack of an exit strategy that avoids recurrent waves of opening and closing the economy," CEO Ian Talbot said.

"We have repeatedly warned that the worst-case scenario for local economies and the business community would be to enter a series of sawtooth lockdowns and re-openings."

"This sort of scenario contributes to significant additional costs on businesses associated with reopening and restocking. With limited capital reserves, and no appetite for new debt under such uncertainty, many businesses may not be able to continue trading after a further round of closures," he said.

Yesterday, the Irish SME Association (ISME) said it is no longer prepared to accept "rolling lockdowns as the sole Covid-19 control measure".