Business group Isme: No support for rolling lockdowns as the sole Covid-19 control measure

ISME chief executive Neil McDonnell:'What we are unwilling to accept is the use of rolling lockdowns as the sole Covid-19 control measure.' Picture: Sasko Lazarov

Thu, 19 Nov, 2020 - 20:35
Eamon Quinn

Business group Isme has added its voice to complaints from business, saying it is no longer prepared to accept "rolling lockdowns as the sole Covid-19 control measure".

In a letter to its members, chief executive Neil McDonnell said he wants TDs to be told of their dissatisfaction about the health restrictions.

"We have refrained from involving ourselves in the public health management of the pandemic, but this was based on the notion that Government was in charge of the process and was following best international advice," Mr McDonnell said. 

"What we are unwilling to accept is the use of rolling lockdowns as the sole Covid-19 control measure. We are asking again that you also reach out to your local TD by amending and forwarding the letter found here," he said.

Period following lockdown was 'wasted' - ISME

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said that European governments need "to prepare better" when they emerge from tough health restrictions.  

"With the coronavirus once again spreading rapidly, and the re-introduction of containment measures to flatten the curve of the epidemic, it is crucial for policymakers to plan effective strategies to reopen their economies to avoid further re-confinements," the OECD said.

"This should include much more effective testing, tracing and isolation policies that people can easily follow, as well as improved social distancing measures," it said. OECD scretary-general Angel Gurría added: "The recent news of a vaccine is encouraging but tackling this pandemic is a marathon, not a sprint."

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

