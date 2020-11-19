Over half of hospitality workers worried about job security

More than half of hospitality workers and 39% of retail workers are worried about the security of their job in the weeks and months ahead, a new survey from Jobs.ie shows.

When asked if the Covid-19 pandemic had made them reconsider a future career in the industry, all retail and hospitality workers surveyed said yes.

In hospitality, over half (54%) of workers said that they could not be certain of their job security while two in ten said they will not earn enough to live if they stay working in the industry. In retail, almost four in ten (39%) workers said that they could not be certain of future job security.

Return to work

Just over two-thirds of the 1,671 workers in the retail and hospitality sectors surveyed said they have been able to return to work since Covid-19 restrictions began in March.

Of those who have been able to return to work, almost nine in ten said their employer has taken all reasonable steps to protect their health and safety at work.

However, 19% of retail workers and 9% of hospitality workers said they have been unable to return to work due to concerns for their personal health, or the health of a family member and the potential of possible exposure to Covid-19.

In some cases, the changing restrictions have prevented employers from offering sufficient hours for workers to sustain a living, with 13% in retail and 20% in hospitality unable to return to full-time work for this reason.

Commenting on the findings, Christopher Paye, General Manager at Jobs.ie said for workers in the retail and hospitality sectors, the concern around the future is clearly evident, and only exacerbated by the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the pandemic and its impact on the reopening of hotels, cafés, restaurants and pubs and bricks and mortar retail.

“Today’s data suggests that there is a high risk of many retail and hospitality workers leaving the industry, as the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has forced them to reconsider their choice of career."

"This is extremely worrying and could spell a potential future skills shortage if not addressed," he said.

Commenting on the findings, Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation said the tourism and hospitality industry has been disproportionately impacted by the Government's Covid-19 restrictions but she is confident the industry will recover.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, IHF President

"Tourism played a key part of the economic recovery in the aftermath of the last recession, creating over 90,000 new jobs. We expect similar growth again."

While there are "some difficult months ahead" Ms Kane said there is good news emerging on vaccines and the industry is already seeing evidence of pent –up demand from international markets as well as domestic visitors.

Diverted Trade

Arnold Dillon, Director of Retail Ireland said there is a big concern amongst retailers that a lot of the money lost during the Level 5 lockdown is being "diverted" to online markets outside of Ireland and will not be recuperated.

"The real risk is that even when some retailers reopen, they will have taken such a significant hit, and that some of their trade will have been diverted to other channels, that they may not be in a position to fully recover."

Mr Dillon said despite the government support the industry has received, a lot of retailers are still accruing rent liabilities during the lockdown and the fear remains that they will be unable to make the money up to pay.

"Unfortunately we've already seen a significant number of retailers close as a result of this crisis and there's a big concern, particularly around smaller companies, that they will not be in a position to continue trading into next year."

Retail Ireland is also backing calls for an earlier re-opening of the retail sector to help avoid a Christmas "surge" in shoppers.

"Retailers are increasingly worried about how they will be able to manage social distancing, queues and stock replenishment," he said.

"Any additional days, they can open in advance of December would mean that they'll be able to operate and manage trade in a safer way," he said.