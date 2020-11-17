Almost 35% of cases taken to WRC cite bullying as reason for unfair dismissal

Almost 35% of unfair dismissal cases taken to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) involve workplace bullying, with male employees much more likely to bring their case involving either bullying, harassment or victimisation to the WRC.

That’s according to new research carried out by Dr. Angela Mazzone and Geraldine Kiernan in DCU which also found that males were more likely to be the alleged perpetrators of a bullying case.

In almost half of bullying cases (49%) the alleged perpetrators were male, while a fifth (21%) cited women as the perpetrators. The remaining 30% of cases did not specify the gender of the alleged perpetrator.

The research also showed men were more likely to bring cases of unfair dismissal involving bullying, harrassment or victimisation to the WRC. Men took 58% of cases, versus 42% taken by women.

The study also found less than half of organisations followed some anti-bullying procedures, while just over a third did not follow any recorded procedure to deal with bullying cases.

Dr. Angela Mazzone said the findings show significant numbers of organisations are “still not taking [workplace bullying] seriously enough” and are not putting evidence-based prevention and intervention programs in place to deal with it.

In a separate DCU study, Dr Trudy Corrigan and Prof Mark Morgan found that negative stereotypes about older people in the workplace fed directly into bullying behaviour, and had an impact on retirement decision making.

Their research also found 87% of workers currently unemployed believed that their age was a key factor in their inability to secure work.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail, Damien English TD launched the two reports virtually this morning.

Commenting on the findings, he said the need for and benefits of ongoing education, awareness raising and targeted anti-bullying intervention programmes are clearly highlighted.

“The reports offer us a sense of progress, hope and optimism that the issues of ageism and bullying in the workplace can be tackled in a meaningful way by fostering a culture of respect and by having the right measures in place for all,” he said.