A third of people say they will have the same Christmas they always have, regardless of Covid-19 restrictions

A third of people (33%) say they will have the same Christmas they always have, regardless of what Covid-19 restrictions might be in place.

That's according to new research carried out by comparison and switching website bonkers.ie in conjunction with RED C, which examined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on people’s personal finances as well as their plans for the festive season.

Slightly more than one in three people (36%) surveyed said Covid-19 has had a moderate to severe impact on their personal finances, with 43% planning to spend less on gifts this year due to the pandemic.

One in five respondents (19%) said the coronavirus crisis has had no impact whatsoever on their personal finances, while 7% said it has had a severe financial impact on them.

Over half of Irish people (56%) feel Christmas this year won’t be as enjoyable as usual due to the pandemic.

43% of Irish adults are planning to spend less on gifts this year due to the pandemic.

Commenting on the results, Daragh Cassidy, Head of Communications at bonkers.ie said: “The research gives us some insight into the financial impact of Covid on people’s finances as we reach the eight-month anniversary of official restrictions. It’s clear that a big percentage of the population remains largely unimpacted financially by Covid, which is encouraging, although one would wonder if this can hold up the longer the pandemic goes on."

“However there is a significant minority of people who are clearly struggling and the return to level 5 lockdown in mid-October is unlikely to have helped."

“Whatever the Covid pandemic continues to throw at us, people can always save money on their household bills by switching."

“Every day people overpay because they’re under the impression that their loyalty is being rewarded. With a significant minority of people impacted financially due to Covid it’s more important than ever that people switch and save to ensure their money is working as hard as they do," he finished.