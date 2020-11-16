Software company to create 110 jobs in Limerick

A software company is to create 110 jobs in Limerick's city centre.

Transact Campus Inc, an integrated payment and credential software solution company for campus environments has announced its new international headquarters will be located in Limerick city centre.

Based in Phoenix, Arizona in the US, Transact provides services to more than 1,300 educational institutions and facilitates more than $46bn (€38.8bn) in annual education-related payments.

Transact’s software services include tuition and fee bill presentment and payment, student payment plans, open- and closed-loop student credential-based point-of-sale transactions for both on and off-campus, as well as ensuring secure authorized access to campus facilities and events.

Sponsored by the IDA Ireland, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Employment Leo Varadkar has welcomed the investment in Limerick and described the announcement as "further evidence of Ireland’s ability to attract investments like this, thanks to the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce".

Speaking about the expansion of their operation, David Marr, CEO of Transact Campus Inc said the new headquarters is a critical part of their global strategy.

“It is with great excitement and appreciation that Transact announces our establishment of a new Technology Innovation Centre in Limerick, Ireland, representing the final and critical component of our global vision and strategy. We are humbled to be so warmly welcomed into the Limerick community and we thank the IDA for their meaningful partnership -- without them, none of this would be possible,” said Mr Marr.

“As a company, Transact is relentless in its pursuit to empower our clients with innovative products, enabling them in making a meaningful difference in the lives of the students they serve. We will continue to accomplish this through the creation of highly skilled and collaborative teams that feel a strong sense of ownership and passion for what they create.”

A number of roles will be available with Transact including Product Managers, Architects, Scrum Masters, UX Designers, Data Scientists and various software development roles.

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said the announcement raises the profile of the Mid-West region and is the result of their strategy to attract high-skilled investment to regional locations.

“Winning this investment for Limerick further raises the profile of the Mid-West region as an attractive location for financial services. This announcement is aligned to IDA Ireland’s strategy to win highly skilled roles for regional locations, and the Ireland for Finance strategy which focuses on increasing financial services investment in the regions," said Mr Shanahan, "I warmly welcome Transact to the Mid West and wish them every success."

The digital campus project will shape and develop the company’s portfolio of products and services in their ongoing expansion.