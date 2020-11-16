New shopping centre development to create 700 jobs

700 jobs are to be created with the refurbishment of Naas Shopping Centre in Co Kildare by G&A Roche Holdings Limited.

150 people are expected to be employed by the project at the peak of construction works.

Planning permission for works is likely to be lodged with Kildare County Council in early 2021.

150 jobs in constructions are to be brought on stream with developers confident that works will be completed by mid-2023.

The construction and fit out of the property will consist of range of mixed-use occupiers ranging from retail outlets with a supermarket on the ground floor, mixed healthcare, office and educational uses on the upper floors with around 70 apartment units for senior living in place.

The development also had planning permission for 750 car parking spaces.

CEO of the Roche Group, Ger Roche, said project's completion should reverse the negative effect of the property's abandonment had on the Kildare town.

Ger Roche said: “I am committed to the rejuvenation of Naas Town Centre and with my many years of experience I and my family will be working towards this goal. We have considerable drive and determination to deliver this project for the good of the town and the Roche family will reverse the severe negative effect that the abandonment of this property has meant for the people of Naas."

Mr Roche said their plans for development are more viable than full retail use of the shopping centre as previously in the past and the project is designed to be a long-term investment.

"Plans for the development will be slightly changed from the original as we recognise that a range of new mixed uses are now more viable than the fully retail shopping centre as originally planned 15 years ago.

"The building will be redeveloped for mixed use letting purposes and will be retained by G&A Roche as a long-term investment.

"It is not being developed for short term gain. This is a complex reworking of the original scheme and involves a good deal of master planning with the support of Kildare County Council. We are confident this will be finished on time over the next 30 months.”