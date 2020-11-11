Oireachtas committee seeks 'detailed information' on Kerry Airport market loss  

The Oireachtas Transport Committee is to seek "detailed information" from the Department of Transport about a €306,000 investment loss made by Kerry Airport when markets plummeted at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis this year.

The loss was made on a total of €1.5m the regional airport had put on a market bond and was triggered when markets soured disastrously in March, the Irish Examiner has reported.

Kerry Airport is a private company but has received €1.2m in public funds for the Department of Transport this year.

It will also receive a share of an additional €6m that Transport Minister Eamon Ryan set aside this week to help all three regional airports, including Donegal and Ireland West, to get through the Covid-19 crisis. All Irish airports are facing significant losses this year amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Kerry Airport has said it bought the investment bond through a bank and that the bank managed the investment for a number of years. It has made no comment on questions from the Irish Examiner about the identity of the bank and the nature of the underlying investments that triggered the significant loss.

Earlier this week, the Department of Transport told this newspaper it has no governance oversight over a private company but that it was “satisfied” its process for assessing public grants for airports was “robust”.

Kieran O’Donnell, chair of the Transport Committee, told the Irish Examiner the committee will now write to the department for "detailed information" about the soured investment as it assesses the matter.

The issue of Kerry Airport’s investment was not aired at today's Transport Committee which heard from the top executives of all three regional airports on the Covid crisis.

John Mulhern, chief executive of Kerry Airport, said any fall in Covid cases in Ireland and Britain could allow Ryanair flights to resume from the airport for the Christmas period. He understood Ryanair's bookings on the Kerry routes were at a high level for Christmas, he said, but with little or no winter schedule, the airport’s finances would struggle under any slow recovery from the crisis.

Ireland’s adoption of the EU’s “traffic lights” system to help international travel and the airport's plans for an off-site private testing facility for passengers near Kerry Airport would help reassure passengers, he told the committee.

Joe Gilmore, managing director of Ireland West, said the airport after a “catastrophic” slide in revenues was heading to losses of €4m though the extra funding would meet some of its needs.

Mr Gilmore said he hoped for clarification from the Department of Transport on whether the additional €6m earmarked for the three regional airports was conditional on EU approval under its state-aid rules.

The committee also heard that the cost of private testing at airports could cost passengers from €80 to over €149 per test. Mr O’Donnell said the committee would ask the department on ways to cut the costs of private testing to help low-income households travel back home for Christmas.