TikTok to create 200 new jobs in Ireland 

TikTok is to hire 200 more people in Ireland over the next three months, bringing its Irish workforce to 1,100 by 2021.

The Chinese social media company has grown its Irish workforce rapidly, having employed just 20 people in the country in January.

At the beginning of 2020, the group established its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin, with the goal of ensuring TikTok's "overall approach complements local culture and context." Almost 900 people now work in the social media giant's Dublin office.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD welcomed today's announcement calling TikTok "an amazing success story."

"Its rise globally has been mirrored by its impressive growth in Ireland – from just twenty employees at the start of 2020 to over 900 today."

Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety TikTok, Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD and Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland.

"I welcome TikTok’s commitment to Ireland and its pledge to increase numbers to over 1,100 in 2021. These are high-quality jobs, but more specifically, they are aimed at ensuring that people can use the app safely while upholding the highest data protection standards."

The group also recently announced its intention to establish a data centre in Ireland by 2022. Once operational, the €420million investment will create hundreds of new jobs and see Ireland become "the home for TikTok's European user data."

The Taoiseach said the new data centre in Ireland will create hundreds of new jobs and the investment "affirms the quality of the Irish workforce."

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Leo Varadkar TD echoed this sentiment saying the announcement serves as "further proof that Ireland is a location of choice for technology innovators."

CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan said the latest announcement puts TikTok’s Irish site at the centre of its global operations, demonstrating the company's "huge commitment" to the country.

Vanessa Pappas, Interim Head of TikTok said "in less than a year, Ireland has rapidly become a vital centre for both our European and global operations."

"Its strong pool of skilled and diverse talent, booming digital and technology sector, and rich heritage of arts and culture, make it such an attractive base for a platform that prides itself on being an inclusive home for creative expression."

"It was an honour to meet with the Taoiseach yesterday to talk about our incredible growth in Ireland, future plans and the thriving community of Irish creators that have embraced TikTok."