Action not awareness is needed to tackle the gender pay gap

Munster women are effectively “working for free” for the remainder of the year due to Ireland’s gender pay gap.

That’s according to the WorkEqual campaign, who say women are paid on average 14.4% less than men in Ireland, or approximately 86 cents for every euro a man earns.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the gross hourly earnings for all men and the gross hourly earnings for all women, expressed as a percentage of men’s earnings. It is not the same as equal pay for equal work, which is protected under Ireland’s Employment Equality Acts 1998 – 2015.

The factors behind the gender pay gap are copious and complex, and include fewer women working in senior or higher-earning positions and more women working part-time.

Network Ireland Cork President, Marguerite O'Sullivan, who is a Senior Innovation Engineering Manager in DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson, believes one of the contributing factors to the gender pay gap in her field is women falling behind when they step out of their roles for maternity leave. She suggests flexible working as one way to address this problem.

"Flexible working offers employers the opportunity to demonstrate the trust they have in their employees to get the job done in a timeframe that integrates with their lifestyle, whether that involves study, caring for children, for older relatives or volunteer activities."

It could help stop "our leaky pipeline of female talent," she said, adding that it could eventually close the pay gap "as females will be in all areas of leadership across businesses."

Madeleine Murray, co-founder of Change By Degrees and 2020 Winner of the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Award for Emerging New Business, agrees.

“If you’re the primary carers of the kids, it’s a constant battle, juggling family commitments and work ambitions. Flexible working allows you to try and manage both.”

Ms Murray believes the Covid-19 pandemic has “woke” a lot of men up to the challenges of juggling these duties. But while raising awareness is key, there is very often “an action gap.”

“Being aware does not in and of itself lead to taking action,” she said.

The importance of having women's voices "in the room" and in senior management was is also “incredibly” important.

The latest Index from the European Institute for Gender Equality gives Ireland a score of 55.8 out of 100 in the domain of power, which measures gender equality in decision-making positions across the political, economic and social spheres. One of our lowest scores was in the area of economic power, with women making up less than a fifth of the share of members of boards in the largest quoted companies.

“One or two women at senior level is not enough," Ms Murray said.

"We need at a minimum 20-30% female representation – the more diverse the contributors, the more innovative the solutions they will co-create as a team.”

Gillian Hennessy, previous President of Network Ireland Cork Branch and currently PR, Marketing and Wedding Coordinator at Triskel Arts Centre, Cork agrees.

"Echo chambers only maintain the status quo, which isn’t the best when growing a business or a society.”

The current and former Network Ireland Cork Presidents both believe pay transparency can play a role in closing the pay gap.

"Change doesn’t happen in the dark. It happens when something is put under the spotlight and people see clearly the impact it has on those involved," Ms O'Sullivan said.

There is also broad agreement that legislation is a "major part of the puzzle" when it comes to tackling the issue.

Cork South-West TD, Holly Cairns points to The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (Gender Pay Gap Information) Bill 2017, which has not yet been implemented, as one piece of legislation that can help address the issue. Similar to what is already in place in the UK, this would require organisations with 50 or more employees to report and publish specific figures about their gender pay gap.

“This is an area where there is broad agreement on where we want to be, we just need to agree on the ways to get there,” she said.

In her view, an ambitious social contract involving unions, business and government representatives, to tackle not just the gender pay gap, but pay gaps for people in precarious jobs and people with disabilities is the key to reducing inequalities.

However, bringing more women to the decision-making table is what will ultimately solve the problem she says: "It’s that simple."

Sonya Lennon, TV presenter, businesswoman and founder of the WorkEqual campaign said the pay gap is a somewhat "blunt tool."

“It must be remembered that it is a symptom of deeper issues, [but] it is effective in proving that, across the workforce, women persistently earn less than men.”

While the country has made progress on gender equality in recent years, she believes Ireland still has “a long way to go.”