Significant fall in use of coal for power generation

Emissions from fossil fuels used for energy fell by 4.5% last year according to the latest figures from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

It marks the biggest yearly reduction in energy-related CO2 emissions since 2011 and was mostly due to a 70% year-on-year reduction in coal used for generating electricity. Energy used for heat in homes and businesses was down in 2019, though most of the reduction was due to it being warmer than 2018.

Transport, the sector that consumes most fossil fuels and where most CO2 is emitted, showed no reduction in energy use, and only a marginal reduction in CO2 emissions.

Jim Scheer, Head of Data and Insights at SEAI said: “The progress we are making in electricity illustrates how replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy leads to emissions reductions – a direct climate action. Increased focus is now being given to how to reduce, and eventually eliminate fossil fuels from heating and transport.”

The SEAI said there have been significant changes in the patterns of energy use and emissions due to Covid-19. "However, when we eventually emerge from the necessary restrictions, it’s likely that many of the gains could be reversed," Mr Scheer said.

"The Government has significantly increased momentum on climate action, particularly as an engine of economic recovery. Budgets for Government schemes were significantly increased, additional human resources will be applied to supporting homes and business to get off fossil fuels, and research into new technologies and solutions will be expanded.”