EU: New Covid-19 lockdown harms Ireland rebound prospects

The latest six-week Covid-19 lockdown has hit the prospects of a swift recovery in Ireland and unemployment will remain at elevated levels for a number of years, even as the multinationals insulate the State finances from the worst of the pandemic, according to the latest economic outlook from the EU.

In EU-wide autumn forecasts, the European Commission projects Ireland, along with Lithuania, will suffer the smallest economic hits from the pandemic in terms of GDP this year, but in terms of the number of people losing their jobs, it sees Irish unemployment rising close to the eurozone average.

The EU autumn forecasts are important because they show how the Covid-19 economic crisis is playing out across Europe, with all the economies posting economic stress and high levels of unemployment, as well as them seeing emerging large budget deficits.

However, in terms of the headline GDP numbers, the EU outlook shows Ireland over-performing because of the growth of exports by multinationals "particularly the pharmaceutical and business services sectors" during the pandemic.

Most economists agree that Irish GDP numbers give an overly rosy reading of the economic pain being endured by households and SMEs here, but they do reflect the role played by foreign-owned corporate giants in boosting exports that help maintain jobs and buoy the State's stressed finances by paying a high level of corporate taxes to the exchequer since the onset of the crisis.

Slump in demand

The EU identifies the true economic stress in the Irish economy and forecasts a slump of 6.25% in modified domestic demand this year, as "better reflecting the underlying domestic economy".

According to the forecasts, Irish unemployment will average 8.9% in 2021 and remain at an elevated level of 8.7% in 2022, compared with eurozone averages of 9.4% and almost 9% in those two years.

The CSO this week said that its Covid measure of unemployment had climbed to 20% in October, at the start of the new lockdown.

Irish GPP will fall 2.3% this year and rebound by 2.9% in 2021, while domestic demand will slide 6.5% this year but rebound by 7.25% in 2021, the EU forecasts.

The EU forecasts Greece and Spain and their tourist-facing economies will have the largest unemployment rates in Europe, at around 17% for a number of years.

Those numbers compare with the 12.4% slump in GDP it sees in Spain this year; the 10.3% slump in Britain; and the 9.9% slide in GDP it forecasts for Italy. Unemployment in Britain rises to 7.3% in 2021 and 6.2% in 2022, it said.