'Very serious divergences' between UK and EU on Brexit trade deal   

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said “very serious divergences” remained in trade talks with the UK, and suggested the bloc would rather accept disruptions in commerce in eight weeks than yield on its key demands.

The UK left the EU in January and talks on salvaging a free-trade deal between the estranged allies are now in their final stretch before the UK's transition out of the bloc completes at the end of December.

“Despite EU efforts to find solutions, very serious divergences remain in level playing field, governance, and fisheries. These are essential conditions for any economic partnership,” Barnier wrote on Twitter.

“The EU is prepared for all scenarios.”

His UK counterpart, David Frost, agreed, stating on Twitter that “wide divergences remain on some core issues”.

The two spoke after two weeks of intensified negotiations failed to yield a breakthrough on the chronic sticking points: Fixing new fishing rights, guaranteeing fair-play rules for companies, and agreeing on ways to solve any future trade disputes.

During a briefing with 27 national envoys, Mr Barnier gave no certainty that a trade deal between the bloc and the UK would be clinched by a mid-November deadline, one participant said.

