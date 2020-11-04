Additional €50 spend by Irish people in November would result in boost of €180m for economy - Champion Green

A national campaign, supported by Kilkenny Design, Visa, Retail Excellence, the Small Firms Association and Chambers Ireland is asking consumers to click local this Christmas
Additional €50 spend by Irish people in November would result in boost of €180m for economy - Champion Green

Champion Green is calling on all adults in Ireland to click local this Christmas. Picture: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 16:41
Nicole Glennon

A national campaign, supported by Kilkenny Design, Visa, Retail Excellence, the Small Firms Association and Chambers Ireland, is encouraging people to spend an extra €50 this November and turn Black Friday ‘green.’ 

The ‘Champion Green’ campaign claims an additional €50 spend by Irish people this November would result in a boost of €180 million for the Irish economy.

The ‘Green Friday’ shopping campaign was first established last year, but the group says widespread support for Green Friday is more important than ever this year as many Irish businesses will be forced to remain shut on Black Friday (November 27) due to Level 5 restrictions.

Marian O’Gorman, CEO of Kilkenny Design and founder of Champion Green said “supporting local business is absolutely critical” if Ireland is to emerge from this massive economic and social challenge.

Marian O’Gorman said Irish businesses deserve our support this Christmas. Picture: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Marian O’Gorman said Irish businesses deserve our support this Christmas. Picture: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

“Local businesses are adapting and innovating, with everything from online sales to personal shopping, zoom consultations, direct marketing and home delivery,” she said.

“They deserve our support.”

Trading online

.IE, which is responsible for the management and administration of Ireland's official internet domain, has recorded a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations across the country since the onset of the pandemic, suggesting many SME's have been gearing up for a transition to trading online.

Between April and September of this year, .IE have seen an increase of 44% in new website registrations compared to the same time last year. David Curtin, CEO of .IE, said the majority of new .ie registrations over the past six months have been businesses that sought to develop an online presence amidst ongoing coronavirus restrictions. 

Read More

Surge in new Munster business websites

Separately, new research from Visa shows 40% of Irish Visa cardholders, who did not shop online prior to March, are now making ecommerce transactions. One in five (21%) said they plan to do most of their shopping online this Christmas due to COVID-19.

The research also found the Christmas trading period represents the largest sales opportunity for 33% of Irish SMEs.

Philip Konopik, Ireland Country Manager, Visa, said “extraordinary measures and investment” have been made by Irish businesses to in order to continue trading.
Philip Konopik, Ireland Country Manager, Visa, said “extraordinary measures and investment” have been made by Irish businesses to in order to continue trading.

Philip Konopik, Ireland Country Manager, Visa, said “extraordinary measures and investment” have been made by Irish businesses to in order to continue trading.

“They are now counting on us to get behind them.”

“We would ask everyone to see if they can buy a product from an Irish retailer, as their combined purchases will go back into the local economy, providing a vital boost at what is the busiest trading period of the year.” 

“Think before you click,” he said, and “champion green.” 

SMEs can register for free marketing materials on championgreen.ie and avail of business advice, webinars and other supports, while campaign advertising explains how money spent locally supports local jobs and services.

Read More

Clicks over bricks: The surge in businesses moving online

More in this section

Brexit 'Very serious divergences' between UK and EU on Brexit trade deal   
File Photo Pfizer, the maker of Viagra and Lipitor, has struck a deal to buy Botox maker Allergan in a transaction valued at abo Analysis: Expect no let-up in threat to pharma jobs in Ireland under either Biden or Trump
Job search on the internet. CPL agrees €318m takeover offer from Japan's Outsourcing Inc
Teenage mental health stock

Covid-adjusted unemployment rate rises to 45% for under 25s

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices