Additional €50 spend by Irish people in November would result in boost of €180m for economy - Champion Green

A national campaign, supported by Kilkenny Design, Visa, Retail Excellence, the Small Firms Association and Chambers Ireland, is encouraging people to spend an extra €50 this November and turn Black Friday ‘green.’

The ‘Champion Green’ campaign claims an additional €50 spend by Irish people this November would result in a boost of €180 million for the Irish economy.

The ‘Green Friday’ shopping campaign was first established last year, but the group says widespread support for Green Friday is more important than ever this year as many Irish businesses will be forced to remain shut on Black Friday (November 27) due to Level 5 restrictions.

Marian O’Gorman, CEO of Kilkenny Design and founder of Champion Green said “supporting local business is absolutely critical” if Ireland is to emerge from this massive economic and social challenge.

Marian O’Gorman said Irish businesses deserve our support this Christmas. Picture: JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY

“Local businesses are adapting and innovating, with everything from online sales to personal shopping, zoom consultations, direct marketing and home delivery,” she said.

“They deserve our support.”

Trading online

.IE, which is responsible for the management and administration of Ireland's official internet domain, has recorded a noticeable effect on new .ie registrations across the country since the onset of the pandemic, suggesting many SME's have been gearing up for a transition to trading online.

Between April and September of this year, .IE have seen an increase of 44% in new website registrations compared to the same time last year. David Curtin, CEO of .IE, said the majority of new .ie registrations over the past six months have been businesses that sought to develop an online presence amidst ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

Separately, new research from Visa shows 40% of Irish Visa cardholders, who did not shop online prior to March, are now making ecommerce transactions. One in five (21%) said they plan to do most of their shopping online this Christmas due to COVID-19.

The research also found the Christmas trading period represents the largest sales opportunity for 33% of Irish SMEs.

Philip Konopik, Ireland Country Manager, Visa, said “extraordinary measures and investment” have been made by Irish businesses to in order to continue trading.

“They are now counting on us to get behind them.”

“We would ask everyone to see if they can buy a product from an Irish retailer, as their combined purchases will go back into the local economy, providing a vital boost at what is the busiest trading period of the year.”

“Think before you click,” he said, and “champion green.”

SMEs can register for free marketing materials on championgreen.ie and avail of business advice, webinars and other supports, while campaign advertising explains how money spent locally supports local jobs and services.