No role for competition watchdog to get involved in Varadkar information row

The sharing of information with a rival GPs medical business group at the centre of the furore involving Tánaiste Leo Varadkar does not involve competition law and the regulator will not be involved in the matter, the Competition Commission has told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Varadkar has said he did nothing unlawful in communicating secret information last year involving a pay deal struck with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) with a rival business association or trade group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP).

The law requires businesses to act independently, while trade associations are forbidden from coordinating the commercial decisions and actions of their members.

The Competition Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC, has long policed and scrutinised dealings with and between business and trade associations or groups over potential illegality involving competition law.

Opposition politicians had called for the regulator to scrutinise the controversy involving Mr Varadkar after it emerged he had shared confidential information from the IMO with the rival NAGP group.

However, in response to a query from the Irish Examiner, the Competition Commission said sharing of information involving the GPs in this case "is not a competition law matter".

The IMO has been subject to previous scrutiny from regulators. The CCPC’s predecessor, the Competition Authority, in 2013 obtained an agreement and High Court undertakings from the IMO. That agreement clarified aspects of the authority’s position on the relationship between the IMO and the Department of Health-HSE.

The clarification related to discussions on publicly funded GP health contracts and the contract discussions now have safeguards to ensure that competition law is not breached, protecting patients and taxpayers.

Three years ago, the Competition Commission investigated and came down hard on a small business group representing landlords over a press statement made by the trade association.

As recently as July, the regulator reminded businesses and trade groups over competition law, warning against potentially coordinating pricing decisions amid the Covid-19 crisis.