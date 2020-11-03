No role for competition watchdog to get involved in Varadkar information row

The CCPC has long policed and scrutinised dealings with and between business and trade associations
No role for competition watchdog to get involved in Varadkar information row

Isolde Goggin, chair of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, the CCPC

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 19:19
Eamon Quinn

The sharing of information with a rival GPs medical business group at the centre of the furore involving Tánaiste Leo Varadkar does not involve competition law and the regulator will not be involved in the matter, the Competition Commission has told the Irish Examiner. 

Mr Varadkar has said he did nothing unlawful in communicating secret information last year involving a pay deal struck with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) with a rival business association or trade group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP). 

The law requires businesses to act independently, while trade associations are forbidden from coordinating the commercial decisions and actions of their members.

The Competition Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or CCPC, has long policed and scrutinised dealings with and between business and trade associations or groups over potential illegality involving competition law.

Opposition politicians had called for the regulator to scrutinise the controversy involving Mr Varadkar after it emerged he had shared confidential information from the IMO with the rival NAGP group. 

However, in response to a query from the Irish Examiner, the Competition Commission said sharing of information involving the GPs in this case "is not a competition law matter". 

The IMO has been subject to previous scrutiny from regulators. The CCPC’s predecessor, the Competition Authority, in 2013 obtained an agreement and High Court undertakings from the IMO. That agreement clarified aspects of the authority’s position on the relationship between the IMO and the Department of Health-HSE. 

The clarification related to discussions on publicly funded GP health contracts and the contract discussions now have safeguards to ensure that competition law is not breached, protecting patients and taxpayers. 

Three years ago, the Competition Commission investigated and came down hard on a small business group representing landlords over a press statement made by the trade association.

As recently as July, the regulator reminded businesses and trade groups over competition law, warning against potentially coordinating pricing decisions amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Read More

Leo Varadkar refutes allegations he profited from leaking GP contract

More in this section

Council calls on Corkonians to make it 'A Real Cork Christmas'  Council calls on Corkonians to make it 'A Real Cork Christmas' 
Turnover of Construction Top 50 exceeded €10bn in 2019 Turnover of Construction Top 50 exceeded €10bn in 2019
General Election Ireland 2020 Wellbeing should replace GDP as primary indicator of progress say Greens
Tourism Ireland boss most influential Irish CEO on LinkedIn

Tourism Ireland boss most influential Irish CEO on LinkedIn

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices