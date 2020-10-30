Stockbroker, media firms, and pubs among firms that tapped expired Covid wage subsidy

The publication by Revenue of the 66,500 companies that tapped a total of €2.9bn from the now-expired Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme reveals that some of the country's largest firms required some sort of subsidy to save thousands of jobs during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Revenue list includes the names and addresses of the companies that used the scheme to subsidise the wages of 664,000 employees, but does not detail the amounts individual companies received.

Under tax legislation, "additionally, employers who fall into certain categories are not included on the list", the Revenue said.

The list includes all types of firms, including big construction firms like Irish Cement, big and small retailers and pubs, media firms, including RTÉ and the Irish Times, as well as small newsagents. It also includes financial services firms, including Goodbody Stockbrokers, religious parishes, as well as Anglo Beef Processors.

Airlines Aer Lingus and CityJet are also included in the list, as are Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann.

The TWSS was replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, or EWSS. The Revenue said it plans to publish the names of companies availing of the new scheme at the end of January.

New figures published earlier this week showed 33,800 employers have so far been paid almost €290m under the EWSS to subsidise the wages of 352,600 employees. At one stage, almost 1.2 million people, or half the labour force, required some sort of welfare payment during the crisis.