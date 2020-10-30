Irish business backs Joe Biden

Over 90% of business leaders in Ireland believe the US Democrats presidential candidate pick, Joe Biden, will be better for Ireland/EU-US trade than the incumbent President Donald Trump.

That’s according to selected advance findings from the latest quarterly Director Sentiment Monitor survey by the Institute of Directors (IoD) in Ireland for the third quarter of 2020.

The survey questioned more than 300 Irish directors and business leaders on the “triple jeopardy” of the US election, Brexit and Covid-19.

The results showed revealed over half (54%) of business leaders in Ireland believe the EU and the UK can still reach a trade deal before the UK's Brexit transition period comes to an end in December. Just 13% felt the same way in the first quarter of this year.

A third believe the parties won’t reach a trade deal before January 1, a significant drop from the 74% who said the same in Q1.

Reassuringly, 84% of business leaders in Ireland said they were very well or sufficiently prepared for Brexit. Just under a tenth said they were under-prepared, while a mere 2% said they were “not at all” prepared.

The vast majority (91%) of Irish leaders believe Brexit’s short-term impact on the Irish economy will be negative, with a further 56% believing its negative impact will be long-term.

On Covid-19, 53% of those surveyed said they expect the impact of the pandemic on their primary organisation’s bottom line this year to be “significant.” This is down on the previous quarter, with 61% saying the same last quarter, and 83% giving the same answer in Q1.

Maura Quinn, Chief Executive of the Institute of Directors in Ireland said: “The next two months are going to be critically important for Ireland in terms of international trade, as well as multilateral and bilateral relations.” “The US election, the EU-UK trade negotiations and our direct relationships with the UK and, indeed, with the European Union, will all come into sharp focus and will have significant ramifications for businesses and corporations operating in Ireland.”