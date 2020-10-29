Tesco announces 120 new permanent jobs for Cork

The Taoiseach made the announcement in Douglas Shopping Centre, which is set to reopen on November 12
Douglas Tesco staff Ber Fahy and Bernadette Williamson, welcome the jobs announcement with An Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Picture: Cathal Noonan

Thu, 29 Oct, 2020 - 09:42
Nicole Glennon

Tesco is to create 450 new permanent jobs nationwide, with 120 of them to be based in Cork.

An additional 700 temporary positions are to be created for the busy Christmas trading period.

The latest jobs are in addition to the 1,000 already created since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the jobs in Douglas Shopping Centre in Cork, which is set to reopen on November 12 after a year-long closure following a fire.

Mr Martin said the supermarket chain's latest recruitment drive provides “much needed good news". 

“I would like to thank Tesco staff and all other retail workers who have kept our shops open during the Covid-19 pandemic." 

They are playing a vital role in ensuring people have access to essential supplies in a safe environment.

"These additional jobs will further improve the shopping experience for customers as well as providing an employment boost in Cork and right across the country."

Among the new jobs to be filled are positions in assembly and fulfilment of customer orders for online delivery, drivers to deliver them, customer assistants, plus a variety of other roles in stores across the country.

Tesco currently employs over 13,000 people across the State, making it one of the country’s largest private sector employers.

Douglas Village Shopping Centre set to re-open on November 12

