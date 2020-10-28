Heathrow loses £1.5bn as it is overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow loses £1.5bn as it is overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as Europe's busiest airport

Heathrow Airport has recorded a loss of £1.5bn in the first nine months of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 07:40
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Heathrow Airport has recorded a loss of £1.5 billion in the first nine months of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger numbers between July and September were down by more than 84% compared with the same period in 2019, leading the west London hub to be overtaken by Paris Charles de Gaulle as the busiest in Europe.

Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt are “close behind”, Heathrow warned.

Coronavirus testing regimes have been implemented at all three “continental rivals”, it added.

Heathrow’s third-quarter revenue fell by 72% year on year to £239 million, while earnings before tax and interest dropped to £37 million.

Chief executive John Holland-Kaye said: “Britain is falling behind because we’ve been too slow to embrace passenger testing.

“European leaders acted quicker and now their economies are reaping the benefits.

“Paris has overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s largest airport for the first time ever, and Frankfurt and Amsterdam are quickly gaining ground.

“Let’s make Britain a winner again.

“Bringing in pre-departure Covid tests and partnering with our US allies to open a pilot air bridge to America will kickstart our economic recovery and put the UK back ahead of our European rivals.”

Read More

US security firm to create 25 new jobs in Shannon

More in this section

Cafés that don't sell alcohol shouldn't be excluded from Covid support fund says RAI Cafés that don't sell alcohol shouldn't be excluded from Covid support fund says RAI
US security firm to create 25 new jobs in Shannon US security firm to create 25 new jobs in Shannon
NI businesses challenging ‘disproportionate’ shutdown of beauty industry NI businesses challenging ‘disproportionate’ shutdown of beauty industry
heathrowpa-sourceplace: ukplace: london

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices