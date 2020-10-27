Air travel needs ‘harmonised and stable’ measures to get moving again

A combination of ‘harmonised and stable’ border measures along with testing protocols are needed to get aviation passengers to travel again the Oireachtas Committee on Transport has heard.

Filip Cornelis, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission addressed committee members today along with members of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) during proceedings which examined the issues affecting the sector as a result of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions.

Mr Cornelis told TDs it was his belief that freedom of movement could be restored while protecting public health at the same time.

“Any travel restrictions put in place must be well-coordinated among countries and focus on what is necessary for the protection of public health,” he added.

“When tests are required for travellers wishing to cross national borders this should be seen as a special category of testing that also requires agreement on common criteria while areas that have managed a sustained control of Covid-19 could consider targeted testing and follow-up of individuals coming from other areas.

“In cases where countries decide to implement travel restrictions, testing of symptomatic travellers directly upon their return could be a priority.”

At the meeting Cork-East TD, James O’Connor pointed to how smaller airports - including Shannon and Cork - were feeling the impact of restrictions more than the larger airports were, and he asked if the current situation could be turned in an opportunity to complete a major upgrade of the runway at Cork Airport. The current runway at Cork is coming to the end of its life and will have to be upgraded in the coming years.

Paul Brandon, Head of Corporate Affairs IAA, said there were a number of projects in the pipeline but the current financial position within the industry would need to improve before they could go ahead.

“We have a number of projects that we have prioritised as part of our capital programme but the difficulty we have is managing a financial position that continues to invest in the business while managing the current loss-making position,” added Mr Brandon.

“We understand that the airports are carrying out a similar exercise.”