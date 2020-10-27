74% of Irish businesses plan to reduce office space post-Covid

Three-quarters of Irish businesses are planning on reducing their office space in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, a new survey reveals.

The study, commissioned by digital infrastructure company Equinix, surveyed 127 senior IT professionals and decision-makers in Ireland and found that 74% of medium to large-sized enterprises in Ireland intend to embrace more remote working, reducing their office space in the process.

A majority (76%) said they expect to permanently offer more flexibility around remote working for employees.

However, despite the many benefits of remote working, Equinix’s research also found that one-third of Ireland’s IT leaders are experiencing heightened stress from enabling and supporting a remote workforce.

Technological impact

The survey's findings also demonstrated the growing importance of reliable and seamless connectivity for businesses and the need for robust and scalable IT infrastructure.

67% of businesses reported experiencing an increase in bandwidth requirements during the pandemic, with 65% of IT decision-makers surveyed expecting a sustained increase in their bandwidth requirements post-pandemic.

Read More Ireland has one of the highest remote working rates in Europe

As a result, 52% of enterprises in Ireland are now planning to increase investment in cloud and data centre services.

Maurice Mortell, Managing Director for Ireland, Equinix said the events of this year have illustrated how employees’ physical presence is not a prerequisite to business success.

Maurice Mortell, Managing Director for Ireland, Equinix

“Many businesses have assessed the current landscape, collated feedback from their staff, and prioritised the formulation of tailored remote working guidelines.”

“By giving employees the flexibility to choose what environment works best for them, there will inevitably be a significant drop in the number of staff present on-site each week, thus reducing the need for large, expensive office space."

Mr Mortell added that the increase in data and bandwidth requirements means the adoption of cloud-first strategies will be essential to future success.

“As data volumes increase, it is no longer optional for enterprises to use cloud technology—it is essential for managing workloads, staying connected and for the seamless continuity of operations,” he said.