Calls for an end to Debenhams dispute as pickets pass 200 days

Trade union Mandate has written to the Taoiseach Micheál Martin calling for “definitive action” to end the protracted Debenhams dispute which has seen workers on picket lines for 200 days.

In April, Debenhams placed its Irish operations into liquidation and closed all its stores saying their Irish business had trading challenges which were exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

Since then former workers have picketed the closed stores demanding the implementation of what they say was an agreed redundancy package of four weeks pay per year of service along with the implementation of the Duffy/Cahill report which could prevent a similar scenario to occur to other workers in the future.

Gerry Light, Mandate General Secretary said the ex-Debenhams workers deserve the support of the State in resolving the dispute. “Surely after two-hundred days our striking Debenhams members deserve and need to see some definitive action by Government aimed at bringing their current plight to an end," he said.

"Our members have picketed through some unimaginable weather, with many pickets operating 24/7 for more than half a year. They are mostly women and many have decades of service working with the company. Some are grandparents.

“It is a difficult thing to go on strike for one day. But to continue for 200 days is incredible and really emphasises how passionate these workers are about achieving a just settlement. They are fighting for their own rights, but also to ensure nobody else has to endure anything like this again.

“The government has been in place now for several months yet we’ve seen very little action. They know how to resolve this dispute. Implement the Duffy/Cahill report recommendations and ensure that the ex-Debenhams workers are included in the legislation," Mr light said.

Val Condon, shop steward at the former Debenham's branch on Patrick's Street in Cork said they would continue their picket to secure enhanced redundancy and would continue to prevent the removal of stock from the former stores.

“The government parties bear responsibility for the situation in which we find ourselves. They failed to remedy the problems workers like us face in liquidation situations when they were put firmly on the agenda by Clerys’ workers five years ago."