Support scheme for taxi and coach sector in Northern Ireland given green light

A hardship scheme for the taxi, private bus and coach sectors – whose trade has collapsed during the pandemic – has been rubber-stamped by the Stormont Executive.

Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon wrote to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill asking for the power to establish the scheme for the taxi sector on Friday.

In a statement, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister said they have designated the powers to the minister under the terms of the 2009 Financial Assistance Act.

The financial package for the sector will be developed urgently, the statement added.

It will complement the existing Executive schemes which are being progressed to provide support to other sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mrs Foster said: “Covid-19 has had an enormously damaging impact on all sectors of business and services.

“The operators of taxis, private buses and coaches have faced a significant reduction in demand for their services, yet their overheads have continued.

“It is absolutely right that they should be able to avail of financial assistance to sustain them through this difficult time and I hope they will take some comfort in the knowledge that support will be forthcoming.”

Ms O’Neill said: “The Executive is committed to providing all possible support to businesses and workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The taxi, private bus and coach sectors have been negatively impacted through loss of earnings, and many have shouldered the cost of implementing safety measures to ensure the safety of their customers.

“I’m pleased that the Executive’s support schemes will soon include a bespoke funding package to alleviate the hardship being faced by workers in these sectors.”

Mrs Foster and Ms O’Neill said they have written to the Infrastructure Minister requesting further detail in relation to her consideration of the impacts of the pandemic on the road haulage sector.