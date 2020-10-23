UK Covid support fund fraud may top £4bn

British companies may have fraudulently claimed up to £3.9bn (€4.3bn) in public money by accepting funds from a salary support scheme while ordering furloughed staff to still work during lockdown, the UK’s spending watchdog has said.

Britain’s National Audit Office (NAO) praised the country’s government for rolling out support schemes for employees and the self-employed ahead of schedule when Covid-19 forced much of the economy to close down in March.

But the NAO said that under such pressure it did not have time to fully test the schemes and as a result the total scale of fraud and error was likely to be considerable.

It will not know the numbers until the end of next year at the earliest.

It said in September it had estimated that fraud and error on the furlough scheme could have ranged from 5% to 10% on claims totalling £39.3bn.

Fraud on the first round of the self-employed scheme could have ranged from 1%-2%.

Companies could have bent the rules by keeping staff working in lockdown or claiming payments and not passing them on to employees in full.

“It appears that the scale of fraud and error could be considerable, particularly for the furlough scheme,” said Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO.

