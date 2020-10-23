ECB tipped for extra €500bn support splurge

Surging coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns will prompt the ECB to step up monetary stimulus later this year, according to economists.

Respondents to a survey predict €500bn will be added to the €1.35 trillion pandemic bond-buying programme, with most anticipating action in December.

Eurozone economic activity slipped back into decline this month as a second wave of the coronavirus sweeps across the continent, heightening expectations for a double-dip recession in the region.

Renewed restrictions to control the pandemic forced many businesses in the bloc’s dominant service industry to limit operations, and nearly 90% of economists surveyed this week said there was a high risk the coronavirus resurgence would halt the nascent eurozone economic recovery.

With governments forced to restrict travel, close restaurants and impose curfews to contain the pandemic, the euro area’s recovery is already flagging, raising the prospect of a double-dip recession.

ECB president Christine Lagarde has said the pickup in infections came sooner than expected, presenting a clear risk to the economic outlook.

The ECB’s governing council will probably keep policy unchanged when it meets next Thursday to discuss the economic damage, though some analysts expect Ms Lagarde to signal that more support is on the way.

Still, there’s little reason for the ECB to rush.

Less than half the money allocated to the emergency programme has been spent, and updated economic projections won’t be available until December.

Those will offer first estimates for 2023, and could help determine just how much stimulus is needed.

“The ECB will confirm that it is prepared to ease policy further, but a decision is not yet necessary,” said Kristian Toedtmann, an economist at DekaBank in Frankfurt.

“In preparation for the December meeting, the focus will be on the economic outlook and the adequate design of a policy package.”

Most participants in the survey predicted that the emergency programme will also be extended, by another six months until the end of 2021.

Only one quarter of economists expect an older and less-powerful programme of quantitative easing to be bolstered.

The ECB’s injections of cash aim to maintain low borrowing costs for companies and households as well as governments, which have ramped up spending to keep the economy running.

In a sign of the severity of the crisis, a €500bn increase in the pandemic programme would take it to more than twice the original size when it was announced in March.

“The eurozone PMI confirms that the second wave of the coronavirus is weighing more and more on the economy.

"A double-dip in the fourth quarter is becoming more likely at this rate,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

“The further decline in the eurozone...in October adds to the evidence that the second wave of infections, and the new wave of containment measures, is taking a heavy toll on the economy,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds at Capital Economics.

-Bloomberg and Reuters