Don't bank on it: No blanket payment holidays for mortgage holders during lockdown

DESPITE the imposition of level-5 Covid-19 restrictions this week, the banks will not be offering blanket loan-repayment breaks to help mortgage holders impacted by the lockdown.

In March, the five retail banks (AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC, Permanent TSB, and Ulster Bank), along with Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), announced measures to support people and businesses hit by the pandemic.

These included a payment break of three months, which was extended to six. Crucially, taking a mortgage break did not impact people’s credit record, or their ability to secure a loan in the future.

Some 160,000 loans were subject to a payment break, according to the Central Bank.

This initiative gave banking customers that rarest of feelings: That their bank actually cared.

However, the banks gave nothing away for free. Payments might have been suspended, but the interest continued to rack up.

If you had €100,000 left on your mortgage, with 15 years remaining, you’d end up paying an extra €544 in interest to the bank over the remainder of the term, as a result of the three-month hiatus. If you had €300,000 remaining over 30 years, you’d end up paying an extra €2,163.

In any case, the blanket extension of loan breaks to customers is now over. In a statement released earlier this week, the BPFI said that their focus, as an industry, was to help impacted Covid-19 customers.

“We will continue to deliver a range of solutions to meet customers’ individual circumstances…Some 2,500 staff in financial support units across the five retail banks are actively working with mortgage customers and SMEs facing financial challenges to fully understand their situation and to put in place an individual solution for them,” BPFI said.

“We understand that this is a hugely stressful time for many customers and that payment breaks may be part of the overall customer solution.”

This time, there is no reassurance that the ‘overall customer solution’ will not impact your credit rating.

BPFI chief executive, Brian Hayes — formerly a government minister, and an MEP until last year — said: “A wide range of solutions are being made available by lenders at this time and are being worked through with borrowers.

“We already have established structures in place for those customers who find themselves struggling to meet repayments. Lenders are using these established processes and are acutely focused on engagement, assessment, and solutions.”

The head of the Irish Mortgage Holders’ Organisation, David Hall, has branded the refusal of banks to reintroduce mortgage-payment breaks as “disgraceful”.

Mr Hall said: I fully respect ordinary bank staff working in this country, but their bosses have made a cruel and unnecessary decision that will heap further pressure onto thousands of families who’re already struggling to cope with the worst global health crisis in living memory.

We are not in this together and banks and vulture funds are not to be trusted.

“As well as the stress of dealing with potential job losses, as part of the latest round of restrictions, many homes will now also have to face payment demands from overbearing lenders.

"The message from The Irish Mortgage Holders’ Organisation is simple: Mortgage payment breaks should continue as long as Covid continues.”

While the majority of the payment breaks were granted between March and June, they could be availed of through to September.

The decision by the banking sector to pull the plug does not mean that pre-arranged payment breaks will suddenly end. The arrangement you made will continue for the agreed duration.

If you are worried about your ability to pay your mortgage, the first thing to do is to face up to it and go talk to the bank. The earlier you flag a problem, the easier it will be to solve it.

Citizens’ Information puts it well: “If you are having difficulties paying your mortgage, even if you are not actually in arrears, but are in pre-arrears, you should contact your lender’s arrears support unit immediately. Delaying, and allowing mortgage arrears to build up, will make the problems worse.

"Your lender does not want to repossess your home. They want you to continue making your payments."

Repossession is the last resort.

And if you can’t talk to the bank, talk to the Money advice and Budgeting Service (MABS), which offers a one-stop shop for mortgage debt advice and referral. Abhaile is a MABS service to help homeowners resolve their mortgage arrears. It provides vouchers for free financial and legal advice and help from experts.

Having someone in your corner can be vital when dealing with the banking sector. Despite the BPFI’s assertions that lenders are “acutely focused on engagement, assessment, and solutions”, the banks’ appalling treatment of mortgage customers is well documented.

Only last month, KBC Bank was fined €18.3m by the Central Bank for its role in the tracker-mortgage scandal, in which borrowers were systematically moved off cheap lending rates.

As a result of KBC overcharging, borrowers lost 66 properties, including 11 family homes. The stress and hardship behind these numbers shouldn’t be forgotten.

Seána Cunningham is the Central Bank’s director of enforcement and anti-money laundering. In levying the fine last month, she said: “The Central Bank’s investigation into KBC has revealed a stark example of the very real harm caused to people when financial-service providers fail to treat their customers fairly.

“By placing their own financial interests ahead of their customers’ best interests, KBC failed to adequately consider their obligations under the Consumer Protection Codes, which were put in place in order to protect customers in their dealings with financial service providers,” Ms Cunningham said

“The impact of KBC’s actions on their customers was devastating and avoidable…Our investigation found KBC persistently refused to accept its failings, despite having multiple opportunities to remedy the detriment that it was causing to its customers over an extended period.

“KBC’s actions in this regard, including the failure to adequately comply with the Stop the Harm principles of the (tracker mortgage examination), were simply unconscionable.”

And it’s not just KBC. Permanent TSB was fined €21m in May last year for its involvement in the tracker scandal. And Bank of Ireland, AIB, EBS, and Ulster Bank have all set aside provisions for likely fines.

Your bank is not your friend.