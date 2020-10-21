UK insurers drop Covid business pay-out appeals

Six insurers have decided not to appeal against a UK High Court ruling that they were wrong to reject claims from holders of three business interruption insurance policies who have been pushed to the brink of collapse by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses across the world have been locked in disputes with insurance companies over pandemic-related payouts.

Here, FBD is currently involved in a court case with publicans regarding the non-payment of business disruption claims relating to the impact of Covid.

In Britain, RSA, QBE, Hiscox, MS Amlin, Argenta and Arch were expected to challenge the judgment to pay affected customers holding five types of policy in a fast-tracked Supreme Court case to be heard by the end of 2020.

But the appeals linked to the Resilience, Eaton Gate Retail, and Eaton Gate Pubs & Restaurants policies have now been dropped, legal documents show, raising hopes that hundreds of vulnerable businesses could see their claims processed without further delay.

Insurers say they are paying valid claims but that many policies exclude pandemics

-Reuters and Irish Examiner