Tourism taskforce urges progress on air passenger testing to replace quarantine

The Government’s own tourism ‘taskforce’ has urged faster action on an appropriate air passenger testing programme as a replacement to the current quarantine rules, saying the resumption of in-bound tourism is key to the industry’s long-term recovery and survival.

The Tourism Recovery Taskforce was established by former Tourism Minister Shane Ross earlier this year. Its chair Ruth Andrews – who also heads up the Incoming Tour Operators Association of Ireland – told the Oireachtas Tourism committee that coming up with an appropriate testing regime is “vital”.

“I cannot stress how important it will be for the recovery of the sector that we find a way to get overseas tourists back into Ireland,” she said.

She said Budget 2021 measures like the reduction in the tourism and hospitality Vat rate and a €55m fund to support tourism businesses are welcome developments, but will only support the industry in the short-term. The Government’s ‘stay and spend’ scheme, targeting increased domestic holiday spend, has been made redundant by the move to stricter social restrictions, she said.

Ms Andrews told the committee the tourist industry will provide less than €3bn to the economy this year, down from around €9bn last year.

Of the 260,000 jobs supported by tourism in 2019, 180,000 are either already lost or currently vulnerable, she warned.

“Like all countries, tourism faces an existential crisis and the impact of Covid is likely to continue well into 2021. The situation in Ireland is exacerbated by the fact that we are dependent on overseas tourism for 75% of our revenue,” she said.

Industry group, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation – or ITIC – agrees. Its CEO Eoghan O’Mara Walsh said the Government has been very slow to move on a testing response and the domestic market is not big enough to support tourism in the longer term.

Sean Connick of the Association of Visitor Experiences and Attractions said such businesses have been closed since restrictions moved to Level-3, let alone the new Level-5 lockdown measures. He said debt is building up, as a result, with most attractions incurring costs of between €10,000 and €20,000 a month on everyday overheads such as insurance, heating and lighting.

ITIC is also trying to see if the Government might broaden and relax its Level-3 Covid rules – to allow for indoor dining and attractions – in December should restrictions be eased after the six-week lockdown.

“Too many jobs and businesses are at stake and December is a key trading month,” Mr O'Mara Walsh said.