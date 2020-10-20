Warning over Covid-19 jobs shakeout after Christmas 

Retailers and restauranteurs will shake out large numbers of jobs after Christmas, even if they survive the new shutdown restrictions, a leading economist has warned.

Professor Edgar Morgenroth at DCU Business School said that Level 5 restrictions have killed "the shimmer of light" for shops and hospitality businesses and that the seasonal trading period was now "fatally" shortened.

"A lot were mortally damaged and they will even struggle to get through the next few weeks," Prof Morgenroth said.

"Retailers will hang in and sell up at the end after Christmas. Even before this many were looking to hang on through Christmas. Rents will kill their businesses," he said, and small towns, in particular, face a "grim" commercial future.

He said he has long favoured targeted restrictions by county, or sector-by-sector, and not State-wide restrictions.

Unemployment may not go as high as in the levels in the lockdown in May because construction sites remain open but the jobs shakeout will be significant nonetheless, he said.

Official figures showed the number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, or PUP, rose in the past week by 15,295 to 244,153, reflecting the tightening of local restrictions even before the announcement of the imposition of Level 5 restrictions, which start at Wednesday midnight.

And economists are trying to estimate the scale of unemployment in the coming weeks.

With construction sites remaining open, many believe the adjusted unemployment rate, which includes people receiving the PUP and on the official live register count, could rise back above 20% but settle below the 30% peak of the lockdown.

In early May, there were 600,000 people on the PUP alone, accounting for around half of the 1.2 million in receipt of some sort of support from the public purse during the worst of the last lockdown.

The Government announced a new fourth band to the PUP of €350 a week for people who had earned €400 or more before they lost their job under the health restrictions.

The lowest current rate of €203 is paid for people previously earning less than €200 a week.

However, Tom McDonnell, co-director at the Nevin Economic Research Institute, said the PUP payments penalised low-income households even though they had been laid off through no fault of their own.

The Government should restore the €350 payment for all people on the PUP, for as long as the Covid-19 emergency lasts, he said.

"It creates uncertainty and means people spend less and creates additional worries," Mr McDonnell said, at a time when the Government can borrow at zero interest rates.

Dermot O'Leary, chief economist at Goodbody, said the unemployment rate will rise above 20% "once again".

"Health officials and the Government have decided that the health risks are sufficiently high to justify this draconian action. It will come with a heavy toll," he said.

Meanwhile, business group Isme said businesses will not automatically survive the Level 5 restrictions despite the current round of wage-subsidies and bank forbearance.