Food strategy being developed for Dingle 

A new food strategy is in the pipeline for Dingle that will see a complete overhaul in the way the peninsula’s offerings are promoted in the world of cuisine.

A tender is currently being sought by North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD) for the advancement and provision of a training programme entitled ‘Developing a Sustainable Regional Food Branding Strategy’ for the locality.

NEWKD is the implementing partner for the Leader Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which aims to improve the quality of life in the region.

The initiative will define the unique features of food on the peninsula and develop stories around Dingle food.

A vision for Dingle Peninsula Food Branding will be implemented, as well as setting standards for the produce and recommending potential food trails as tourist, educational, and entertaining experiences.

There will also be an emphasis on sustainability and the focus will include local and national best practices associated with growing particular varieties of vegetables; breeding animals without antibiotics; sourcing of disease resistant seeds and vegetables; improving the preparing, cooking, baking, and presentation of local and regional food; and real-time strategy development through practical workshops using learning from each training workshop.

The Programme will be delivered in the NEWKD catchment area of the Dingle/Corca Dhuibhne Peninsula. However, because of Covid-19 restrictions, contingency plans will be put in place so that it can be delivered remotely when required.

The effort is expected to begin in January 2021 and will conclude by December 2021. The budget allocation is €130,000.