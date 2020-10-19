Covid-19: Site closures, shortages of staff and disruptions to supply chains halting construction

Almost a third (29%) of subcontractors have downsized their workforce in the past six months according to a new report by manufacturing and design technology company Autodesk.

The report, which surveyed almost 400 main contractors and subcontractors in the UK and Ireland, found that almost a quarter of main contractors or owners (23%) reported that their organisation has cancelled or suspended projects due to Covid-19 restrictions.

More than half (53%) of main contractors and 43% of subcontractors have experienced delayed starts to projects in the past six months due to temporary site closures, shortages of staff and disruptions to the supply of goods and materials that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.

Despite these lags, a quarter (26%) of subcontractors say that their business has faced increased pressure to complete projects on time.

Future prospects and concerns

While around a quarter (24%) of subcontractors and main contractors (25%) believe there will be an increase in business following Covid-19, employee retention (58%) and labour shortages (53%) are of concern to many contractors.

On-site safety in relation to infection control methods is a worry for 44% of subcontractors.

Commenting on the research findings, Mike Pettinella, Director of EMEA Sales, Autodesk Construction Cloud said:

“For the most part, construction sites in Ireland have been able to continue operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, albeit in line with Government restrictions and reduced capacities. As a result, the impact of the pandemic on the sector can be somewhat underestimated – with many assuming that it has been business as usual.