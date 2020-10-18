Belfast business owner shares frustration at ‘lack of clarity’ on restrictions

A Belfast business owner has expressed frustration at Stormont over a “lack of clarity and support” to contend with tough new coronavirus restrictions.

Northern Ireland faces “circuit-break” restrictions aimed at halting a recent surge of Covid-19 cases.

Under measures that came into effect at 6pm on Friday, pubs and restaurants have closed for four weeks, with the exception of takeaways and deliveries, and schools are to shut for two weeks, one of which is the mid-term Halloween break.

Jeff Faulkner, salon owner (PA)

Hair salon owner Jeff Faulkner said he feels his sector has been forgotten about, and urged further clarity over the new rules as well as financial support.

He said he appreciates the Executive has an “unenviable job of balancing public health and the economy”, but questioned its recent decisions.

Hair salons were closed for several months during lockdown, reopening in July.

Now Mr Faulkner said they have been closed again, this time with “less than 48 hours’ notice”.

He has contended the industry is “not being heard or listened to”, with the focus instead on hospitality.

“This is a devastating blow to our business and especially our team members coming as it does so close to our busiest time of the year and with our reserves already depleted by the first enforced closure,” he said.

“This enforced closure was imposed on us at short notice with scant communication to businesses prior to announcing the measures – confusing messages.”

Mr Faulkner said businesses understand the need to slow the increase of Covid-19 cases, but said decisions taken by the Executive appear “chaotic, confusing and do not appear to have been thought through”.

“Where is the science that says hairdressers are less safe than gyms or churches? Salon staff all wear PPE, clients wear masks, wash hands, and wash stations both before and after each client,” he said, adding that since reopening on July 6, his Paul Meekin Hair has had no cases or reported contacts for Covid-19 in the salon.

Turning to financial support, Mr Faulkner described the package set out by NI Finance Minister Conor Murphy as “inadequate” and claimed it will “signal the death knell for many small businesses”.

“We need the immediate reinstatement of the 80% furlough scheme,” he said, adding that without that, the Government will be paying out on unemployment benefits.

He said: “The Executive and indeed Westminster cannot govern without the will and support of the people – and both are rapidly losing the confidence and support of the people with irrational and inconsistent measure to combat the disease.”