UK insists Brexit deal still on cards as businesses urge trade accord         

The door is still ajar for Britain and the EU to strike a post-Brexit trade deal, but the EU needs to change its approach and show it is serious, before talks can resume this week, senior UK minister Michael Gove said.

His comments came as 70 UK business groups, representing 7m workers, on Sunday urged politicians to get back to the negotiating table next week and strike a Brexit deal.

The groups ranged from the Confederation of British Industry, TheCityUK, and techUK to the National Farmers' Union, British Retail Consortium, and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

"With compromise and tenacity, a deal can be done. Businesses call on leaders on both sides to find a route through," the business groups said.

Mr Gove said the EU had squandered some of the progress in negotiations, because it had not been willing to intensify talks or produce detailed legal texts.

"We hope that the EU will change their position; we're certainly not saying if they do change their position, that we can't talk to them," he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr on Sunday.

The latest talks broke down on Thursday, when the EU said the UK needed to give ground. UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, said on Friday the EU needed to change course, and told businesses to prepare for no deal.

European leaders, however, have tasked negotiator, Michel Barnier, with continuing talks.

French president, Emmanuel Macron, said last week there were no divisions in the EU.

"We are ready for a deal, but not at any price," he said.

Issues still to be resolved include fair competition rules, dispute resolution, and fisheries.

Asked by Sky News if Mr Barnier should come to London this week, as previously planned, Mr Gove said the "ball was in his court".

"We made clear we needed to see a change in approach from the European Union," Mr Gove said, adding that Mr Barnier would be speaking to his UK counterpart, David Frost, in the coming days.

A no-deal finale to the UK's five-year Brexit crisis would disrupt the supply chains that stretch across Britain, the EU, and beyond — just as the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Late on Friday, Moody's cut the UK's debt rating over the huge economic hit from the coronavirus crisis, Brexit, and the lack of clear budget plans from Johnson's government.

Moody's lowered the rating to Aa3, putting Britain on the same level as Belgium and the Czech Republic. Moody's said Britain's growth had been "meaningfully weaker than expected and is likely to remain so in the future".