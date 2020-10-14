64% say Stay and Spend scheme won't encourage them to staycation

More than three fifths (64%) of Irish people say the Government’s Stay and Spend scheme won't make them more likely to staycation in the country this year.

The Stay and Spend scheme which has been in place for almost two weeks now, was introduced to encourage taxpayers to holiday in the country by offering a maximum rebate of €125 back in tax credits on their spending in hotels, restaurants, pubs, B&Bs and other qualifying businesses.

The scheme was aimed at supporting the hospitality sector which has been decimated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been largely redundant since its introduction as people have been asked to stay in their own county.

A nationwide survey undertaken by iReach showed that while two-thirds thought the scheme was a good way to promote staycations in Ireland, only 36% said they were more likely to ‘stay and spend’ due to its existence.

Over half of those surveyed said the scheme is not worth enough money, while 28% think the scheme is too complex to claim refunds.

Just over a quarter of respondents said their reasons for not availing of the scheme were due to financial limitations, with a further quarter saying they would prefer to travel overseas.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar admitted the Stay and Spend initiative "isn't much use" to businesses right now.