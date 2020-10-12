Biden's 'blue wave' expectations already boosting trade in 'green' stocks

Growing expectations of a strong Democratic victory in next month’s US presidential election have prompted investors to snap up renewable energy stocks, amplifying a recent rush seen after the EU’s fiscal splurge earmarked for green investments.

Investors are acting on expectations of trillions in fiscal spending over the next few years, triggering a “green wave” of investment that is drawing comparisons to the blistering rally in technology stocks.

While President Donald Trump is taking the US out of the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change, Joe Biden has promised to set a US goal for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Bank of America Global Research said last week in its weekly flows report that the surge in solar exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reflected investors’ expectations for a so-called “blue wave” on the November 3 election. Blue is the colour associated with the Democratic Party, versus Republican red.

The eye-popping moves reflect bets that these securities will do well under a Joe Biden presidency, given the candidate’s green proposals.

However, investors say they are also reflective of a long-term shift towards more environmentally friendly investing, driven by expectations that the economic recovery will be tech-driven and green-focused.

“It’s totally abnormal in the sense that, never in my career have I encountered something that is embraced globally with hundreds of billions - I think by now we are able to say trillions - of money being directed into one direction,” said PIMCO fund manager Geraldine Sundstrom.

