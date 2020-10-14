Cork employment through FDI rose 41% in five years

Cork continues to do well in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and has the largest proportion of investment outside of Dublin, according to Martin Shanahan CEO of IDA Ireland.

Addressing Cork Chamber’s Business Breakfast event, Mr Shanahan spoke about the State-body’s strategy 2021-2024 — which will be launched at the end of the year — and how the ambition set out in that strategy will double down on investment in regional locations and on investments outside of Dublin.

“We have seen 30 new companies coming into Cork for the first time over the last five years and there has been a 41% increase in employment as a result,” said Mr Shanahan.

“There are 38 companies in life sciences with over 16,000 people employed; 73 companies in technology with over 70,000 people employed; and we are making progress in the financial services sector as well — 15 client companies with over 1,500 people employed.

“IDA’s clients continue to grow in the Cork region — over 40,000 people are directly employed.”

Meanwhile, there are a total of 184 FDI companies based in Cork with more in the offering, however, Covid-19 has impacted FDI globally over the last seven months.

“Like most businesses IDA has to be out there talking to our customers understanding where they are at and what they need, Mr Shanahan said.

“So, the challenge now is capturing mindshare at corporate because all the companies that we are engaged with are dealing with this pandemic and its impact on demand, employees, and pivoting their business to respond.”

Mr Shanahan said that the sectors performing most strongly include technology, pharma, med-tech, and international financial services.

He also highlighted how the pandemic has accelerated the technology disruption that was coming our way and Ireland still has Brexit, issues around trade, protection, and nationalism; and issues of international tax reform, which he said "were on the agenda before Covid-19 ever raised its head”.

He said the IDA Ireland Strategy 2021-2024 will be launched at the end of the year and the ambition set out will double down on investment in regional locations and on investments outside of Dublin.

“We understand Cork’s position within all of that and the fact that it is the fastest-growing city region."