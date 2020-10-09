Businesses urge consumers to start Christmas shop early due to Covid-19

Just 16% of Irish consumers plan on spending more this Christmas
Businesses are asking consumers to start their Christmas shopping early this year. Photo: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 11:28
Nicole Glennon

DublinTown, a business group of 2,500 businesses in Dublin City centre, is urging consumers to start their Christmas shopping early to avoid a December rush during the coronavirus pandemic.

The business group said that increased street and in store space management will be required to meet the Covid-19 physical distancing needs.

The group is also asking consumers to support Irish jobs by buying from local retailers this Christmas.

“2020 has been an extremely difficult year for Dublin city-centre businesses.” 

“Post Covid, we all want to see a vibrant capital city and to make that a reality we need to make sure we support city businesses,” the group said.

The group also encouraged consumers who are planning on shopping online this year to buy from sites that support Irish jobs.

Christmas Splurge

While many businesses will be hoping the record levels of household savings recorded earlier in the pandemic may result in consumers spending more on their Christmas shopping, new research from Kinetic Insight shows this is unlikely for the majority.

Just 16% of those surveyed said they planned on spending more this Christmas.

Most respondents planned on starting their Christmas shopping early this year, with more than a fifth stating they had started their Christmas shopping in September.

Almost half (49%) said they’ll start their Christmas shopping in October, followed by 27% in November.

Only 2% of respondents plan on leaving their Christmas shopping until December this year.

