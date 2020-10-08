Economy 'not in a deflationary spiral' despite continued sharp fall in consumer prices

Ireland is not trapped in a deflationary spiral despite consumer prices falling at the sharpest rate in a decade last month, one economist has said.

According to CSO figures, consumer prices fell by 1.2% on a year-on-year basis in September and were down 0.4% on a monthly basis. The annual fall was the sharpest since 2010, and annualised prices have now fallen for six months in a row.

Even private rents — a perennial riser — fell by 2.6% year-on-year, albeit they were up 0.4% on a monthly basis. Mortgage interest rates were up 2.8% year-on-year.

Prices for clothing and footwear, household furnishings, communications, transport, and alcohol and tobacco all fell strongly; as did energy costs; but the areas of education, healthcare, and hospitality all saw price increases.

Austin Hughes, chief economist with KBC Bank Ireland, said the Irish economy is in a disinflationary situation, with different prices moving at very different rates and “severe price pressures” evident in certain areas of the economy, but not all.

“Ireland is not in a deflationary spiral, it’s not as severe as that,” he said, adding that much of the price weakness is reflecting Covid-19 uncertainty and a weaker sterling.

Despite the Government claiming the pandemic hasn’t initially impacted the Irish economy as badly as feared, consumers are not going to spend on any grand scale in the current climate, according to independent economist Alan McQuaid.

“I don’t see that changing, but whether or not it means a sustained period of deflation remains to be seen. If there is a hard Brexit, things might change, in that sterling may weaken and import prices may be pushed up, which would directly affect Irish consumers in that much of the products we consume are imported,” he said.

Mr McQuaid said interest rates are likely to remain low for some time.