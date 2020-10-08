Nearly three in five overpay by €500 a year for health insurance

New survey data suggests that we’re still paying too much for health insurance. The research, which is based on feedback from 1,000 health insurance policy reviews, was carried out by consultancy TotalHealthCover.ie.

They found that nearly 60% of respondents could be on the wrong plan, and are overpaying by up to €500 per adult for their cover.

Dermot Goode, TotalHealthCover.ie MD, says that while we have seen increased switching activity in the sector, a lot of people continue with inappropriate coverage.

“Our analysis shows that still too many people do not review their health cover annually and as a result, are either paying too much for health insurance or do not have the cover they need, or often both.

Our message to policy holders is don’t let fear of change or inertia hold you back.

"Saving between €500 and €1,000 on your health insurance bill could cover your car and home insurance premium, so take steps now to avoid over-paying.”

He points out that older members, particularly those aged 60-plus, are still reluctant to change for fear of losing benefits and what he terms ‘misplaced loyalty’.

“The remain on very dated plans such as VHI Health Plus Choice (now replaced by an even more expensive scheme called Advanced Care), Laya Essential Plus Excess, and Irish Life Health Level 2 Hospital, which provide good cover but poor value for money.”

The other issue is that many of us are unaware that no matter how they are named, anyone can sign up to any of the many corporate plans out there. Very frequently, these plans provide the best value in terms of both price and benefits.

The research also revealed that one in every three reviewed are enquiring about the option for private room accommodation on their policy, with Covid-19 prompting concerns around sharing facilities.

Covid-19, and the lack of clarity around travel guidelines and rules, has of course made travel cover a major concern for customers this year.

There was also general concern about the inability to access essential treatment for ongoing medical care in many private hospitals for the three months that the HSE took over private facilities.

Like everything else, Covid has touched the health insurance market and is having an impact on people’s behaviour.

"It’s too early to tell whether financial strains will have a big impact on people cancelling their cover, though early indicators suggest the numbers of those cancelling will be low," said Mr Goode.

"In fact, many people are more focused than ever on their health and are concerned about whether they have adequate protection in place if they were to fall ill.”

Interestingly, the research has also uncovered ‘a marked rise’ in the number of people returning home to live in Ireland and looking to take out cover. The number of enquiries from potential new members was about 25% higher between March and September.

Most of these however are unaware of the lifetime community rating (LCR) legislation and how it affects them.

Some background is necessary here. Community rating is a system whereby everyone pays the same premium for a particular health insurance plan irrespective of age, gender, or the likely future state of their health.

But then there’s the LRC. This modifies community rating so that the premium that individuals pay for health insurance increases with the age at which they enter the private health insurance market. Under this system, a 50-year-old who has held insurance since he or she was 30 would pay the same as a 30-year-old, but a 50-year-old who buys insurance for the first time would pay more than a 30-year-old.

How much? If you buy private health insurance for the first time at age 35 years or older, you will pay a 2% loading on top of your premium for every year you’re aged over 34, up to a maximum of 70%. The loading will apply for a maximum period of 10 years.

Also, if you buy private health insurance within nine months of becoming resident in Ireland, you won’t have to pay an LCR loading, no matter what age you are. But if you allow nine months to pass between moving here and signing up, you will be hit by that same charge; 2% of the gross premium for every year you’re over the age of 34.

The TotalHealthCover research has also revealed an increase in requests for access to mental health treatment or supports, especially among younger members. There has also been a marked increase in the numbers using online supports such as digital doctor, GP lines, nurse lines, mental health supports and so on.

Many consumers are unaware of LCR legislation.

On the upside, the research tells us that consumers are better informed about health insurance legislation in Ireland than they used to be. This is particularly evident among older members who are more open to taking on excesses, splitting cover, and switching insurer for better value.

There’s also been a significant rise in enquiries from younger family members looking to review cover for their elderly parents in order to try and reduce costs.

Because health insurance is such a complex product, comparing policies is not easy. There are however both experts and online tools to help you through the maze. Foremost among the latter is the health insurance comparison tool offered by the Health Insurance Authority. You can navigate there from hia.ie or go directly to hia.ie/health-insurance-comparison.

Downgrading your cover to save money is always an option, but if you’re considering this, make sure that the savings are worth any loss in cover, and think about whether a lower level of cover suits your needs.

As the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission points out, if you decide to upgrade your cover in the future, waiting periods of up to a maximum of two years can apply for all ages.

During the waiting period, you will not be able to make a claim for extra benefits on your new plan. This depends on your insurer, so make sure you check before you decrease your cover.

There is more information on the waiting periods that apply on HIA, which is an excellent source of independent information.

If you are switching providers, take the time to read your new policy documents carefully and if you have any questions, contact your provider. If you’re switching to a different insurance provider, you will need to cancel the direct debit to your old insurer.

To stop a direct debit you must cancel it by writing to your bank. You should also contact the third-party supplier — in this case your old insurance provider — to make sure that the direct debit has been cancelled.

If you change your mind after switching, all insurers must provide a 14 day cooling-off period from the start of the contract, during which time you may cancel and get a full refund.